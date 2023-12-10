Top 5 tips for caring for pets in winter

As winter approaches, it is crucial to care for the well-being of our pets. Cold temperatures and harsh weather conditions can pose problems, but with proper care, we can keep our furry friends safe and warm. UAportal provides you with the top 5 tips for dog care in winter.

Provide a warm and cozy shelter

Ensure there is a warm and comfortable space indoors where your pets can relax and sleep. Make sure their bedding is clean, dry, and cozy, and consider adding extra blankets or pillows if necessary.

Protect them from the cold

When taking your pets outside, dress them in appropriate winter clothing for dogs, such as jackets or sweaters. This will shield them from the cold, preventing discomfort or potential illness. Also, limit their time outside and ensure they have access to a warm and protected environment.

Be careful with ice and slush

In winter, icy and slippery surfaces are common, posing risks for pets. Walk them only on designated paths or cleared areas, and be mindful of icy spots. If your pet slips on ice or snow and is injured, contact your veterinarian immediately.

Adjust their diet and drink

As temperatures drop, pets may need extra calories to stay warm, especially if they are more active. Consult with your veterinarian to determine if your pet's diet needs adjustment in the winter. Also, ensure they always have access to fresh, frost-free water.

Maintain a grooming routine

Regular grooming is crucial during the winter months to keep your pet's coat clean. However, avoid bathing your pet too often, as this can strip off natural oils and lead to dry skin. Instead, focus on regular brushing to remove tangles and practice gentle paw care.

