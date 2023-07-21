Movies about space travel have always held a special place in the hearts of moviegoers. UAportal has prepared five must-see movie masterpieces on this topic. Embark on a journey to the farthest corners of the Universe with these movies.

"To the Stars"

IMDB rating: 6.6/10

Genre: Science fiction, drama

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 3min

Year: 2019

Producer: James Gray

Astronaut Roy McBride sets out to find his father in the far reaches of the solar system. As he delves deeper into space, he unravels a mystery that threatens the existence of humanity.

Video of the day

"First Man"

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Historical drama

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 21min

Year: 2018

Producer: Damien Chazelle

Astronaut Neil Armstrong embarks on a historic mission to become the first man to set foot on the moon. Faced with numerous obstacles and personal hardships, he becomes a symbol of hope and courage for people around the world.

"High Life"

IMDB rating: 5.8/10

Genre: Thriller, sci-fi

Country: France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, USA

Duration: 1h 53mins

Year: 2018

Producer: Claire Denis

A group of criminals sentenced to death have been promised their freedom in exchange for traveling on a spaceship to explore a black hole. Faced with isolation, temptation, and their own mortality, the prisoners begin to question the nature of their mission and the true intentions of their sponsors.

"The Midnight Sky"

IMDB rating: 5.6/10

Genre: Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 58min

Year: 2020

Produced by: George Clooney

A lonely scientist in the post-apocalyptic Arctic fights against time to prevent a team of astronauts from returning to Earth. While trying to warn them, he discovers a mysterious girl who may be the salvation for humanity.

"Voyagers"

IMDB rating: 5.4/10

Genre: Science fiction, thriller

Country: USA, UK, Czech Republic, Romania

Duration: 1h 48min

Year: 2021

Produced by: Neil Berger

A group of young people set out to colonize a new planet. When the heroes begin to experience strange side effects from their medication, they plunge into chaos and violence, which jeopardizes the success of their mission and the future of humanity.

Earlier, UaPortal recommended the top five sci-fi movies of recent years.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!