Top 5 most interesting movies of recent years about space travel: must-see list
Movies about space travel have always held a special place in the hearts of moviegoers. UAportal has prepared five must-see movie masterpieces on this topic. Embark on a journey to the farthest corners of the Universe with these movies.
"To the Stars"
IMDB rating: 6.6/10
Genre: Science fiction, drama
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 3min
Year: 2019
Producer: James Gray
Astronaut Roy McBride sets out to find his father in the far reaches of the solar system. As he delves deeper into space, he unravels a mystery that threatens the existence of humanity.
"First Man"
IMDB rating: 7.3/10
Genre: Historical drama
Country: USA
Duration: 2h 21min
Year: 2018
Producer: Damien Chazelle
Astronaut Neil Armstrong embarks on a historic mission to become the first man to set foot on the moon. Faced with numerous obstacles and personal hardships, he becomes a symbol of hope and courage for people around the world.
"High Life"
IMDB rating: 5.8/10
Genre: Thriller, sci-fi
Country: France, Germany, Great Britain, Poland, USA
Duration: 1h 53mins
Year: 2018
Producer: Claire Denis
A group of criminals sentenced to death have been promised their freedom in exchange for traveling on a spaceship to explore a black hole. Faced with isolation, temptation, and their own mortality, the prisoners begin to question the nature of their mission and the true intentions of their sponsors.
"The Midnight Sky"
IMDB rating: 5.6/10
Genre: Science fiction
Country: USA
Duration: 1h 58min
Year: 2020
Produced by: George Clooney
A lonely scientist in the post-apocalyptic Arctic fights against time to prevent a team of astronauts from returning to Earth. While trying to warn them, he discovers a mysterious girl who may be the salvation for humanity.
"Voyagers"
IMDB rating: 5.4/10
Genre: Science fiction, thriller
Country: USA, UK, Czech Republic, Romania
Duration: 1h 48min
Year: 2021
Produced by: Neil Berger
A group of young people set out to colonize a new planet. When the heroes begin to experience strange side effects from their medication, they plunge into chaos and violence, which jeopardizes the success of their mission and the future of humanity.
