Top 5 largest cats in the world. Photo

The world of cats is unpredictable and wonderful in its diversity. In this world, there are creatures that fascinate with their extraordinary size. UAportal has prepared the top 5 largest cats in the world.

Siberian tiger

The Siberian tiger, also known as the Amur tiger, holds the title of the largest cat in the world. It can weigh up to 300 kilograms and reach up to three meters in length. These majestic creatures, which live in the Russian Far East and Northern China, are endangered due to poaching and habitat loss.

Bengal tiger

The Bengal tiger is the second largest cat in the world. They can weigh up to 250 kilograms and be about 3 meters long. Due to their pronounced orange color with black stripes, they are a very rare species. Bengal tigers live mainly in India and Bangladesh, but they are also threatened by habitat destruction and illegal hunting.

Jaguar

The Jaguar is the third largest cat in the world. They are strong and muscular cats weighing up to 250 kilograms and up to 1.8 meters long. These solitary predators, which live in the Americas, especially in rainforests and swamps, are known for their powerful bite and stunning fur patterns.

Lion

The majestic lion is the fourth largest cat in the world. Adult male lions can weigh up to 190 kilograms and reach about 2.7 meters in length. These social felines are found in a variety of habitats across Africa, with some populations now endangered due to human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

Puma

The puma, also known as the mountain lion, is the fifth largest cat in the world. Weighing up to 100 kilograms and up to 2.7 meters long, these elusive cats have the widest range of any wild land mammal in the Western Hemisphere, from Canada to Argentina. Despite this vast range, they also face threats from habitat loss and human encroachment.