Top 5 practical ways to protect the environment

It is not a difficult task to contribute to the preservation of our planet and have a positive impact on it. UAportal tells you about 5 simple but effective ways to help you protect the environment and save money.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns that if no urgent measures are taken, global temperatures will rise by 1.5°C by 2052. To avoid disastrous consequences, such as droughts, fires, floods and food shortages for millions of people, we must take certain measures.

1. Use reusable bags

About 5 trillion plastic bags are consumed globally every year and about 10 million every minute. While many countries are implementing legislative measures against plastic bags, you can make a difference today. By choosing reusable shopping bags, you not only reduce plastic waste but also save money.

2. Give up disposable bottles

Only 9% of plastic waste is recycled in general. The way to combat this problem is to minimize the use of single-use products such as plastic bottles and disposable tableware. Switch to reusable water bottles and regular utensils instead, reducing the amount of waste.

3. Implement energy-saving technologies at home

There are several simple ways to save energy and cut costs. Make the most of natural light during the day and turn on artificial light only when necessary. Use energy-efficient light bulbs as they last longer and consume less energy than traditional light bulbs.

4. Choose environmentally friendly means of transportation

The average car emits about 404 grams of carbon dioxide per mile. Over a year, the average car emits 4.6 tons of harmful CO2. Take public transportation, ride a bike, or simply walk. This will not only benefit the environment but also save you money on fuel.

5. Practice water conservation

Access to safe drinking water is a major concern for 2.1 billion people worldwide. Saving water is crucial, and small changes can make a big difference. Favor showers over baths and remember to turn off the tap when you brush your teeth. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, you can save about 30 liters of water per day or about 900 liters per month by doing this.

