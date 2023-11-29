Top 5 cat breeds that live the longest. Photo

UAportal tells you about 5 cat breeds that live the longest. These breeds are loved for their unique qualities and impressive lifespan.

Siamese cats

Among the longest-lived cat breeds, the Siamese cat breed ranks first. With an average life expectancy of 15 to 20 years, Siamese cats are known for their elegance and striking blue eyes. These sociable and affectionate cats will bring joy to any home.

Maine Coon

Ranking second on our list, Maine Coons have an average life expectancy of 12 to 15 years. These wonderful cats fully justify their reputation as gentle giants. Their large size, friendly nature, and adaptability make them ideal family companions.

Ragdoll cats

Securing the third place, Ragdoll cats are famous for their beautiful blue eyes and silky long hair. With an average life expectancy of 12 to 15 years, these affectionate and calm cats do well in a variety of environments, easily adapting to different households.

Burmese cats

The Burmese cat breed, ranked fourth, has an average life expectancy of 10 to 15 years. Known for their loving and sociable nature, Burmese cats form strong bonds with their owners. Their presence brings warmth and joy to any home.

Blue cats

With an average life expectancy of 10 to 15 years, these cats flaunt a charming silvery-blue coat and deep emerald green eyes. Intelligent and inquisitive, blue cats add an air of mystery to any home.

Cats are considered one of the most mysterious pets and have many signs and beliefs associated with their presence. Many signs are related to the behavior of cats.

