When it comes to music, certain genres stand out from the rest. From breathtaking guitar solos to catchy hooks, these genres have won the hearts of millions of people around the world. UAportal tells you about the most popular music styles.

Rock



This is a genre that reflects the rapid rhythm of life, its contradictions and emotional depth. Rock is not only a genre of music, it is a kind of philosophy that reflects rebellion and freedom in the human heart. With its roots in the 1950s, rock has had a lasting impact on the music industry and continues to resonate with generations of music lovers.

Pop



Pop music is one of the most popular and influential music genres of our time. It is constantly changing, adapting to new trends and audience tastes, making it universal and accessible to a wide range of listeners. Known for its catchy melodies, radio-friendly hits, and widespread popularity, pop music consistently dominates the charts and has won the hearts of millions of listeners.

Hip-hop

Originating in African-American communities in the 1970s, hip-hop has become a cultural phenomenon that has influenced music, fashion, dance, art, and society in general. It has become an expression of youth culture aimed at creativity, self-expression, and social protest. Hip-hop combines performance skills and a high level of words in the lyrics, which makes it an extremely influential genre.

EDM

Electronic dance music (EDM) is a huge world of sounds that captures and transforms the rhythm of life. It was born from the synthesis of various genres of electronic music, such as techno, house, trance, dubstep, and others, and has become a real phenomenon of modern music culture.

Classical



This genre of music is characterized by a complex structure, a deep ability to express feelings through notes, and skillful performance. Instrumental ensembles and symphony orchestras have become known as the main carriers of classical music, where exquisite melodies and complex harmonies are performed by highly skilled musicians.

