Top 5 unusual and interesting dishes that will surprise you

Learn about culinary masterpieces from the selection prepared by UAportal. From fermented shark meat from Iceland to poisonous fugu fish from Japan, this list of dishes will help you discover the extraordinary delicacies that exist in the world.

Daily video

Hákarl

Hákarl is an Icelandic dish. Fermented shark meat, considered a delicacy, undergoes a unique process. The meat is first buried in sand to decompose for several months, and then cut into cubes and hung to dry. The result is a savory and spicy dish highly appreciated by the locals.

Balut

Balut is a Filipino dish. This street delicacy consists of boiled fertilized duck embryos. The jelly-like texture and adventurous taste make balut a favorite evening snack.

Read also: Perfect for lunch: a recipe for light corn soup

Escamoles

Escamoles is a Mexican dish known as "Mexican caviar." Escamoles are edible ant larvae collected from the roots of agave plants. These tiny white eggs have a delicious nutty flavor.

Casu Marzu

Casu Marzu is an Italian dish. It is a cheese that is fermented with live insect larvae, resulting in a soft and sharp texture. Although it is technically banned due to health risks, Casu Marzu remains an interesting delicacy for gourmets.

Fugu

Fugu is a very poisonous fish from Japan. Expert chefs carefully remove its deadly organs to ensure safe consumption. Fugu is used to make sashimi and hot pot.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for a quick pita bread pie.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!