While fantasists and scientists are trying to predict the likely future of our planet, directors are making movies about the destroyed world and people's struggle for life. UAportal has prepared the top 5 best post-apocalyptic movies according to IMDB ratings.

"A Quiet Place"

IMDB rating: 7.5

Genre: Horror, science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 30min

Year: 2018

Produced by: Michael Bay

In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence, hiding from creatures that prey on sound. When a baby is born, they must find a way to survive and keep themselves safe.

"The Domestics"

IMDB rating: 5.7

Genre: Thriller, horror

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 35min

Year: 2018

Produced by: Ryan Kopple

In a world devastated by a chemical attack, a young couple is forced to travel through dangerous countryside to reach their hometown. They must fight off gangs and overcome obstacles to stay alive.

"How It Ends"

IMDB rating: 5.0

Genre: Adventure drama, disaster movie

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 53mins

Year: 2018

Produced by: Paul Schiff

When a mysterious apocalypse destroys the world, Will embarks on a perilous cross-country journey to reunite with his pregnant girlfriend. Along the way, he teams up with his father-in-law. Together they must face the chaos and dangers that lie ahead.

"Bird Box"

IMDB rating: 6.6

Genre: Drama, horror

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 4min

Year: 2018

Producer: Dylan Clarke

After a mysterious force wipes out the world's population, a woman and her two children embark on a perilous journey to find refuge. However, they must first wear blindfolds to avoid creatures that force people who see them to commit suicide.

"Love and Monsters"

IMDB rating: 7.0

Genre: Action, comedy, adventure

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 49mins

Year: 2020

Produced by: Shawn Levy

In a post-apocalyptic world overrun by giant monsters, Joel tries to find his girlfriend. Along the way, he joins other survivors. Together they are forced to fight the creatures that come across their path.

