During his thirty-year career, Robert Downey Jr. has become world famous for his impeccable acting skills and bright personality. UAportal has prepared the top 5 best movies that are a must-see for every fan of the film industry and Robert himself.

"Iron Man"

IMDB rating: 7.9

Genre: Action, Adventure, Science fiction

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 6mins

Year: 2008

Producer: Kevin Feige

The protagonist is Tony Stark, a billionaire industrialist and genius inventor who is kidnapped and forced to create a destructive weapon. Instead, he develops high-tech armor and escapes from captivity by becoming Iron Man. However, Tony soon discovers a sinister plot that threatens the world. He must use his new suit to save humanity.

"The Avengers: Endgame"

IMDB rating: 8.4

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama

Country: USA

Duration: 3h 1min

Year: 2019

Produced by: Kevin Feige

This is the epic conclusion to the Infinity saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr. will once again be transformed into Tony Stark/Iron Man, who sacrifices his life to save the universe from the villain called Thanos. The movie features an all-star cast of superheroes. The movie became one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

"Sherlock Holmes"

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 8min

Year: 2009

Producer: Joel Silver

This adaptation of the classic stories stars Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes, the brilliant detective known for his deductive reasoning and sharp mind. Together with his faithful partner, Dr. John Watson, he has to solve a series of interconnected crimes that threaten the security of London.

"Chaplin"

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: biography, comedy, drama

Country: Great Britain, Japan, USA, Italy, France

Duration: 2h 23mins

Year: 1992

Producer: Richard Attenborough

This is a biographical film that tells the story of Charlie Chaplin, one of the most beloved actors and comedians of all time. Robert Downey Jr. gives a stunning performance in the title role, showing Chaplin's life, struggles and successes in the entertainment industry.

"Tropic Thunder"

IMDB rating: 7.0

Genre: Action, Comedy

Country: USA, UK, Germany

Duration: 1h 47min

Year: 2008

Producer: Stuart Kornfeld

This is a sharp satire about a group of actors making a movie about the Vietnam War. Robert Downey Jr. portrays Kirk Lazarus, an Australian actor who undergoes controversial surgery to play a black character. The film is a bold look at the movie industry and its many eccentricities and follies.

