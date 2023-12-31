Top 5 cat breeds that are best with kids

When it comes to pets for a family with children, it is important to find a cat breed that will not only be a great companion, but will also get along well with small children. UAportal has prepared the top 5 breeds most suitable for this purpose.

Ragdoll

Ragdoll is a gentle and affectionate cat breed that is well suited for children. These cats are known for their calm nature and are often called "puppies" for their tendency to follow their owner everywhere. Their soft and silky coat makes them perfect for cuddling, often with striking blue eyes and stunning coloring, they are sociable and love to participate in family activities, making them great companions for children.

Maine Coon

The Maine Coon is one of the largest domesticated cat breeds, known for its friendly and sociable disposition. They are very adaptable and get along well with children and other pets. Their playful and sociable nature, as well as their fluffy ears, bushy tail and strong, muscular build make them a popular choice for families looking for a pet for children.

Siamese cat

Siamese cats are very social. They have an energetic and playful temperament. They love to interact with people.

Birman

These cats have a tolerant and patient nature, making them more forgiving of young children. With beautiful long fur, stunning blue eyes, a magical personality and a distinct semi-long coat, Burmans are favorite companions for children.

Abyssinian cat

The Abyssinian cat is an active and inquisitive cat breed known for loving to play. These cats are sociable and adaptable, making them ideal pets for families with energetic children.

