Top 5 interesting facts about lipstick that will surprise you

Lipstick is considered one of the most common beauty products among girls. It comes in different shades with attractive flavors and has a rich history. UAportal has prepared some facts about this indispensable makeup product.

1. On average, a woman who uses lipstick at least five days a week consumes about 4.5 kilograms of this cosmetic product over a lifetime.

2. A quality lipstick contains specific ingredients such as rose, carnauba and beeswax. It should also contain almond oil, shea butter and cocoa butter that provide nourishment and moisturization to the lips.

3. In ancient Greece, lipstick was used only by women of the oldest profession. In this way they were distinguished from decent ladies.

4. To distinguish good lipstick from bad lipstick is quite simple. If after using a certain lipstick your lips dry out and start to crack, most likely it is of poor quality and often contains artificial ingredients.

5. When it comes to identifying an organic lipstick, look here for one that contains at least 85% natural ingredients. This distinction ensures a more natural composition and minimizes the impact of synthetic additives.

