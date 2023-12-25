Top 5 facts about Santorini: A mythical island in the Aegean Sea

Shrouded in stories of ancient civilizations and spectacular landscapes, Santorini offers a fascinating journey to unravel its deep historicity and gastronomic delights. UAportal has prepared some facts about this island.

History and mythology of Santorini

Santorini is an island in the Aegean Sea with a rich history and fascinating mythology. It is believed that it could have inspired the legends of the mythical city of Atlantis due to its connection with the Minoan civilization and a catastrophic volcanic eruption.

Unique architecture and villages on the rocks

UAportal says that Santorini is famous for its unique architecture and stunning cliffside villages. The iconic whitewashed buildings with colorful domes and cobblestone streets create a picturesque setting that is unlike any other in the world.

Volcanic beaches and incredible landscapes

One of the most unique features of Santorini is its volcanic beaches and incredible landscapes. The island's beaches boast distinctive black and red sand, which is the result of the island's volcanic past.

Local cuisine and wine

Santorini is a gourmet's paradise, offering a great taste of authentic Greek cuisine. The island is famous for its fresh seafood, traditional Greek dishes and mouth-watering desserts.

Sunset views and romantic atmosphere

Santorini is famous for its enchanting sunset views and romantic atmosphere. This island is one of the most famous places in Greece where you can watch the sunset, which paints the sky in many magical colors.

