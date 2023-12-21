Top 5 Facts about Egypt: Who Built the Pyramids

Egypt is a truly amazing country, steeped in myths, legends and ancient civilizations. In addition to the iconic pyramids of Giza, this land holds many historical wonders that make it a fascinating place to travel. UAportal has prepared the top 5 facts about the Land of the Pharaohs.

The only surviving ancient wonders are located in Egypt

Although the list of ancient wonders has been lost to time, Egypt proudly boasts of the only surviving wonder - the Pyramid of Cheops. Located in Giza near Cairo, this striking landmark stands tall as a testament to the majesty of the past. Built in the fourth century for the burial of Pharaoh Khufu, today it continues to mesmerize with its grandeur.

Debunking the myth: the pyramids were not built by slaves

Contrary to popular belief, the pyramids of Giza were not built by slaves. Modern archaeological discoveries have shown that these monuments were created by skilled workers, not forced labor. These workers lived in purpose-built villages and were provided with adequate food.

Pyramids: Gateways to the Afterlife

One of the fascinating aspects of the pyramids is their purpose. These tall structures served as eternal tombs for pharaohs and their families, providing them with a safe passage to the afterlife. The ancient Egyptians believed in careful preparation for the afterlife and considered the help of the living to be very important.

The process of mummification was performed carefully, as they believed that preserving the body allowed for reincarnation and a smooth transition to the afterlife. Interestingly, even animals were mummified for their journey to the next world.

Multiple deities

For an old Egyptian to make the right choice was a great feat, because he worshipped a multitude of gods and goddesses. In their search for balance and eternal affection, they worked hard to please an extensive pantheon.

Over time, some gods lost popularity, much like modern celebrities. Among the eternal deities were Isis, Osiris, and Ra.

Egypt's glorious heritage is listed on the UNESCO list

In addition to its ancient wonders, Egypt boasts a number of wonderful UNESCO World Heritage sites. From the holy city of Abu Men and the splendor of historic Cairo to the grandeur of Abu Simbel and the carefree beauty of St. Catherine's, Egypt is a treasure trove of cultural heritage. Other attractions include the fascinating Wadi Al-Hitan or "Valley of the Whales", the ancient city of Memphis and its Necropolis, and the timeless grandeur of Ancient Thebes.

