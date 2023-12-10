Top 5 facts about Chile: what will surprise the longest country in the world

Chile, a fascinating country with many features, boasts a number of impressive attributes. From its sprawling coastline to its distinctive Spanish accent, this country never ceases to amaze. UAportal has learned some of the most interesting facts about Chile.

Starry sky

The most important of Chile's attractive characteristics is its starry sky. This difference comes from the beautiful conditions prevailing in the Atacama Desert, located in the northern region of the country. Some of its riverbeds have remained dry for over 120,000 years - the Atacama Desert provides the perfect environment for stargazing and admiring the majesty of the Milky Way.

Ancient mummies

Chile, besides having the world's largest swimming pool, has an incredible archaeological treasure - the world's oldest mummies. Excavated in 1917 in the Atacama Desert, the Chinchorro mummies date back two thousand years earlier than their Egyptian counterparts. These well-preserved remains belong to the Chinchorro people, who flourished in the region between 7,000 and 1,500 BC.

Privatization of water

An intriguing aspect unique to Chile is the nationwide privatization of water resources. Chile is the only country in the world to implement this policy on such a comprehensive scale, which distinguishes it from other attempts that have been less successful or applied on a smaller, temporary basis.

Earthquakes and earthquakes

When visiting Chile, there is a high probability that you will encounter earthquakes. Given its location along the Ring of Fire, Chile is one of the most earthquake prone countries in the world.

In particular, a powerful earthquake in the history of mankind occurred in Chile near Valdivia on May 22, 1960. With a magnitude of 9.5 on the Richter scale, this catastrophic event lasted 11 minutes and killed about 6,000 people. Another notable recent earthquake occurred in 2010, with a magnitude of 8.8.

A large swimming oasis

San Alfonso del Mar, a resort outside of Santiago, has built the largest swimming pool in the world. This Guinness Book of World Records pool took five years and nearly one billion US dollars to build.

Opened in 2006, it spans an impressive 1,000 yards (about 1 km) in length, covering a huge area of about 20 acres, equivalent to the size of about 16 soccer fields. With a maximum depth of about 35 meters, this pool is a magnificent sight to behold.

