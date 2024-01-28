In-floor showers are becoming increasingly popular in modern bathroom design. UAportal has prepared a number of advantages and disadvantages of this choice.

Advantages of a floor-standing shower enclosure

Accessibility

Floor-standing showers facilitate easy access for people with limited mobility or disabilities. They provide convenience and safety during everyday bathing.

Spaciousness

These showers have enough space for easy movement and comfortable bathing without feeling cramped. People can enjoy a shower without feeling uncomfortable with the confinement. This is because such a space can be arranged in any size because it does not have to fit into the framework of the pallet on which it stands.

Design flexibility

Floor-standing showers can be customized to suit your personal design preferences. A variety of materials, colors, and functions allow you to create a unique and personalized space.

Disadvantages of a floor-standing shower enclosure

Water splashing

Floor-standing showers have the potential disadvantage of not providing the same insulation as enclosed showers or bathtubs. This can lead to water splashing outside the designated shower area.

Cold floors

In the bathroom, floor-mounted showers can become cold due to direct contact with the floor, especially during the cold season. However, the use of insulating mats or underfloor heating can solve this problem.

The complexity of modifications

Unlike enclosed showers, floor-standing showers do not allow for easy modifications to their design. To do this, you will have to change the design of everything that is in the middle of such a space if you want to replace the floor in the bathroom or move the drain.

