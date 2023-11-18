As kitchen appliances continue to evolve, multicookers are becoming increasingly popular among housewives. UAportal has found out the key aspects of owning and operating it.

Advantages of a multicooker

Versatility

One of the advantages of a multicooker is its versatility: it allows you to cook a wide range of dishes.

Saving time

Thanks to the pre-programmed settings, you can leave the multicooker and do other things while it is cooking.

Saving energy

Multicookers are considered energy efficient because they consume less energy than other kitchen appliances.

Disadvantages of a multicooker



Limited portions

One of the disadvantages of a multicooker is its small size, which leads to a limitation in the portions of food that can be prepared at one time.

Undesirable texture of food

Multicookers may not provide the desired texture for certain dishes, which can change the final result.

Getting to know the appliance

Learning the functions and settings of a multicooker may take some time.

