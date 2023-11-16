Is it worth using aluminum cookware: advantages and disadvantages

Aluminum cookware is durable, evenly distributes heat, and is lightweight. However, it is very important to take into account its danger. UAportal talks about the advantages and disadvantages of aluminum cookware, as well as why it has become a popular choice by many around the world.

Advantages of aluminum cookware

Aluminum cookware is very durable and can withstand high and extreme temperatures.

It has excellent thermal conductivity, which ensures even heat distribution over the surface of the cookware.

Aluminum cookware is lightweight, which makes it easier to use and place.

Disadvantages of aluminum cookware

Aluminum can react with some acidic or alkaline foods, which leads to leaching of the metal into the food.

The non-stick coating of aluminum cookware can wear off over time with frequent use.

Some hobs are not compatible with such cookware.

