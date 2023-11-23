Is it worth buying thermal underwear: advantages and disadvantages

Find out about the advantages and disadvantages of thermal underwear and make an informed decision about buying it. UAportal tells why thermal underwear is necessary for many people in winter.

Daily video

Advantages of thermal underwear

Thermal properties

One of the main advantages of thermal underwear is its ability to retain heat. It is designed to keep the body warm in cold weather, helping to avoid hypothermia.

Moisture resistance

Many types of thermal underwear have moisture-resistant properties, allowing the body to remain dry even during active physical activity or in high humidity conditions.

The skin "breathes"

Modern materials used in thermal underwear allow the skin to "breathe", avoiding overheating and sweating.

Lightness and comfort

Technologies are evolving, so many types of thermal underwear are made of lightweight materials that provide comfort while wearing.

Read also: How to properly wash and dry thermal underwear so as not to ruin it

Disadvantages of thermal underwear

Inelasticity

Some thermal underwear is inelastic, which can limit your freedom of movement during active pursuits or sports.

Accumulation of odors

Thermal underwear can retain odors over long periods of use, and it is advisable to wash it regularly to keep it fresh.

Temperature range

A wide range of thermal underwear can have problems with thermoregulation in extreme heat, as they are designed to retain heat.

Price.

High-quality thermal underwear can be expensive, which can be an obstacle for some consumers.

To recap, we've already written about how to choose children's shoes without a child.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!