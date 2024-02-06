Is it worth buying copper cookware? All the pros and cons

When evaluating the usefulness of copper cookware, it is very important to weigh its advantages and disadvantages. UAportal tells you what you should know before buying.

Advantages

Excellent thermal conductivity. Copper cookware has excellent thermal conductivity, which allows you to cook and heat food evenly. This ensures that the food is cooked without any burnt areas.

Durability and strength. Copper is a durable material that can withstand prolonged use with proper care. It is resistant to corrosion and wear, making it a long-term investment for any kitchen.

Disadvantages

High maintenance requirements. Copper cookware needs regular polishing to maintain its shiny appearance, as it tends to tarnish. For some people, this can be a time-consuming and tedious process.

Reaction with certain products. Copper can react with acidic foods, resulting in a metallic taste in food. This feature can be a disadvantage for people who are sensitive to taste.

Higher price. Copper cookware can be relatively expensive compared to other types of cookware. The initial investment can be a deterrent for some people, especially those on a tight budget.

