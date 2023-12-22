The use of laundry pods has become a popular and convenient option in modern households, offering a quick and easy way to take care of laundry. This technology ensures precise dosages of detergent and special additives, which can help to increase washing efficiency and save time. UAportal has prepared a list of the advantages and disadvantages of using laundry detergent capsules.

Daily video

Advantages of laundry detergent capsules

Convenience

Detergent capsules are convenient because they have a measured, specific amount of detergent. With just one capsule, you can easily add the right amount of detergent to each load of laundry without having to measure it out.

Efficiency

The concentrated formula of the detergent capsules ensures high efficiency in removing stains and dirt from clothes. The capsules dissolve quickly and thoroughly, leaving your laundry clean and smelling fresh.

Variety

Laundry detergent capsules often come in different types, such as those with added stain removers or those designed for sensitive skin. This allows you to choose a capsule that meets specific laundry needs.

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash clothes in hot water

Disadvantages of laundry detergent capsules

Cost

One of the disadvantages of laundry capsules is their cost as they tend to be more expensive than traditional liquid or powder laundry detergents.

Impact on the environment

Another disadvantage is their environmental impact. Most laundry detergent capsules are packaged in non-recyclable plastic, which contributes to plastic waste.

Unreliability

There have been cases when laundry detergent capsules did not dissolve properly in certain washing machines, leaving traces on clothes.

To recap, we have already written about how much laundry detergent should be put into the washing machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!