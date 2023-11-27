UAportal has prepared valuable information on whether it is worth keeping a dog in an apartment. Let's look at all the pros and cons.

Daily video

Advantages of keeping a dog in an apartment

1. Companionship

One of the advantages of keeping a dog in an apartment is the companionship it provides. Dogs are known for their loyalty and affection, which can help reduce feelings of loneliness and provide emotional support to their owners.

2. Security

Dogs can be reliable security guards. Their keen hearing and protective nature allow them to alert their owners to potential danger or intruders, thereby increasing their sense of security.

3. Can promote a more active lifestyle

Having a dog in your apartment can help you lead a more active lifestyle. Regular exercise, such as daily walks, is very important for dogs, and it can inspire their owners to prioritize physical activity and spend more time outdoors.

Disadvantages of keeping a dog in an apartment

1. Limited space for the dog

One of the potential disadvantages of keeping a dog in an apartment is the limited space for its comfortable movement. Apartments usually have a smaller living space than houses, which may not be enough for large dog breeds.

Read also: Scientists have named dog breeds that won't survive if humans disappear on Earth

2. Noise.

Noise can be a problematic factor in an apartment when it comes to dogs. Barking is a natural behavior of dogs, and it can disturb neighbors living nearby, leading to complaints or potential conflicts.

3. You need to allocate extra time

Many apartments do not have a yard or garden, making it difficult to provide adequate exercise and toilet breaks for dogs. Owners will have to make extra efforts to ensure that their dogs get regular walks and find appropriate places for them to go to the bathroom.

As a reminder, experts from the American Chemical Society explained why dogs should not eat chocolate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!