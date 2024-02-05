Is it worth doing a matte manicure: Its features

Matte manicure has a number of advantages and disadvantages that should be considered when making a decision. UAportal tells you what you need to know when choosing a coating.

Advantages

Durability. Matte manicure is known for its durability and can last longer than traditional glossy manicure, making it a popular choice. This is especially beneficial for people who lead an active lifestyle and do not have time for regular nail care.

Modern appearance. A matte finish creates a sophisticated and modern look for your nails. Many people are attracted to the unique and elegant design of a matte manicure, making it a popular choice for special events.

Masking imperfections. Matte nail polish can hide minor imperfections, such as bumps or discoloration, providing a flawless appearance. This can be a confidence booster for those who are self-conscious about their nails.

Disadvantages

Tendency to smudge. A matte manicure is more prone to smudging and fingerprints during application, as the coating dries quickly and does not have the same level of shine. This can be disappointing for those who expect a flawless result.

Precision is required. Achieving a smooth and even matte finish can be challenging, as any imperfections or inconsistencies in the application process can be more noticeable than with a glossy finish. This may require more time and precision during the manicure.