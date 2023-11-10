When comparing hydrogel film with tempered glass, it is important to consider several key factors that are worth paying attention to. In this article, UAportal examines the durability and transparency of both options, as well as their sensitivity to touch and compatibility with accessories.

Durability and transparency

Moving on to the first parameter, it should be noted that durability and transparency play an important role in screen protection. The hydrogel film provides high flexibility and resistance to scratches and cracks, while the tempered glass has a harder surface for better protection against impacts.

In addition, hydrogel film is known for its self-healing properties, while tempered glass does not have this ability. When it comes to transparency, hydrogel film is designed to be clear and transparent, allowing for high visibility, while tempered glass may have slightly lower transparency.

Touch sensitivity and compatibility with accessories

The second parameter to consider is touch sensitivity and compatibility with accessories. Hydrogel film preserves the device's original touch sensitivity, while tempered glass can reduce it somewhat.

In terms of compatibility, the hydrogel film is highly compatible with cases. On the other hand, tempered glass may require special cases designed to accommodate its extra thickness.

Application and protection

In comparison, hydrogel film offers easier application without bubbles and flexibility for repositioning. It also provides effective protection against fingerprints and smudges. However, it may need to be replaced periodically due to wear and tear over time.

On the other hand, tempered glass can be more difficult to install because it traps air bubbles during the process. Once installed, it provides longer-lasting protection without the need for frequent replacement.

