Tips for travelers: How to save money and stay safe

Discover practical tips on how to save money and stay safe while traveling. UAportal tells you how to improve your travel experience.

Travel planning during off-peak seasons

When planning a trip, you can consider traveling during off-peak seasons to take advantage of lower prices for accommodation and flights. Researching your destination to find out its tourist peak and visiting before or after that time can result in significant cost savings.

In addition, traveling during off-peak periods usually means avoiding large crowds, which contributes to a safer and more enjoyable vacation. Fewer tourists often result in less crowded attractions and places of interest, allowing travelers to fully enjoy their visit.

Use of local public transportation

Travelers can save money and increase their safety by using local public transportation instead of relying solely on taxis or ridesharing services. Using local public transportation is not only more cost-effective but also allows you to see the country from a local perspective.

Conducting thorough research on the available public transportation options at your destination and familiarizing yourself with their routes and schedules can make navigating the area more efficient. In addition, using public transportation can reduce the risk of potential scams or dangerous situations that can occur with private transportation.

Exploring accommodation options with locals

One of the practical life hacks that will help you travel cheaper and safer is to explore the possibilities of staying with locals instead of traditional hotels.

Staying with local families provides not only a more authentic cultural experience but also usually more affordable accommodation. Often, you can negotiate a longer stay in a home by getting a discount on accommodation, which will ultimately lead to cost savings.

