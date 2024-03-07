Tips for proper storage: fruits that should not be left in the refrigerator

Bananas, pineapples, and avocados require special storage conditions to ensure their flavor. UAportal has shared useful tips that will help ensure that these fruits stay fresh for a long time.

Daily video

The best way to store bananas

Bananas should not be stored in the refrigerator, as low temperatures can disrupt the ripening process and turn the peel brown. It is best to keep them at room temperature. To extend the shelf life, banana stems can be wrapped in cling film to slow down the ripening process. Overripe bananas can also be peeled and frozen for use in smoothies or baking.

Read also: How to store food properly: four basic rules for housewives

Proper storage of pineapples

Pineapples should not be stored in the refrigerator, as the low temperature can cause them to become mushy. Instead, it is better to leave them at room temperature. If they are lying upside down, the sweet flavor will seep through the entire fruit, and if you store the sliced pineapple in an airtight container, it will stay fresh for a long time.

How to store avocados

Avocados should not be stored in the refrigerator, as low temperatures can stop the ripening process. To make the avocado ripen faster, put it in a paper bag with a banana or apple to speed up the process. In addition, to prevent the avocado from darkening after cutting, sprinkle it with lemon juice before storing it.

Here's how to make a refrigerator out of a car glove compartment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!