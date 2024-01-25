Completely unsuitable for each other: The zodiac signs with the lowest compatibility in friendship

UAportal told about compatibility in friendship of zodiac signs. Find out, because of what character traits some signs have the lowest compatibility with each other.

Capricorn compatibility with Libra

Capricorns are known for their practical and responsible nature and are often focused on their goals. Libras are outgoing, attractive and greatly value stability in relationships, they are good communicators and tend to avoid conflict situations.

Because of their different personalities, Capricorns and Libras may find it difficult to find common ground in friendship. Capricorns' seriousness can clash with Libra's easygoing nature, which can lead to complications in establishing and maintaining a strong, harmonious friendship.

Aquarius compatibility with Leo

Aquarians are independent and pragmatic individuals known for their intelligence, benevolence and humanistic outlook on life. Known for their confidence and charisma, Lions love to be the center of attention.

Aquarians and Lions may have difficulties in forming a joint friendship because of their contradictory character traits. Aquarius' desire for cooperation may conflict with Leo's desire for self-actualization, which leads to conflicts on the way to building a friendship.

Compatibility of Pisces with Gemini

Pisces has a sympathetic, creative nature and empathy, so they value deep connections and emotional expression. But Gemini are quite inquisitive, adaptive and savvy individuals who love socializing and teamwork.

Friendly compatibility between Pisces and Gemini is extremely low and problematic due to their different emotional needs and communication styles. Pisces' emotionality conflicts with Gemini's need for variety and intellectual activity, which can lead to misunderstandings and difficulties in their friendship.

