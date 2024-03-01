Snapdragon 4 Gen 3: an overview of the upcoming processor from Qualcomm

In the field of technological progress, Qualcomm is working hard to develop the long-awaited 4th series processor. UAportal tells more about this innovative chip codenamed Kalpeni, which is usually called Snapdragon 4 Gen 3.

Daily video

The famous German insider Roland Quandt shared some intriguing information about the processor. According to the available information, the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 is currently being tested on a device equipped with 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

These specifications indicate that Qualcomm is bringing the chip in line with modern requirements for increased performance and storage capabilities.

Further details about the Snapdragon 4 Gen 3 remain unknown. Other specifications and features of the processor have not yet emerged, so fans are eagerly awaiting more comprehensive information.

The release date of this promising product also remains a mystery, but optimistic assumptions suggest that it may be presented during the summer months when Qualcomm tends to showcase its latest technological innovations.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!