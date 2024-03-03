Nubia has officially announced the presentation of its first foldable smartphone nubia Flip 5G. UAportal told you about this gadget in more detail.

Display and camera

The Nubia Flip 5G will be equipped with two displays and will have a high-resolution camera consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, which ensures smooth and efficient operation.

Battery

Users can count on a decent 4310 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. In addition, the nubia Flip 5G is IP42-rated, which provides an extra layer of protection against dust and splashes.

Memory

The smartphone is expected to have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which will provide enough space for storing photos, videos and applications.

