UAportal has reported that the long-awaited Xiaomi Watch 2 smartwatch is now available for pre-order on Amazon. Buyers can order their device in advance and become one of the first to try out this advanced technology.

Design

The Xiaomi Watch 2 is available in two elegant and stylish colors: black and white. It is priced at €199.99 on Amazon. Don't miss the opportunity to buy this cutting-edge device.

Key features and specifications

The Xiaomi Watch 2 will debut alongside the flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the upcoming launch event on February 25, which will cause even more excitement. The watch has a 46mm body and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466p. Users will certainly appreciate the convenience of the Always-on feature.

Xiaomi Watch 2 is equipped with an advanced Snapdragon Wear W5+ Gen 1 chip that delivers powerful performance. Running on the Wear OS operating system, the gadget will be able to work smoothly and for a long time.

In addition, this smartwatch has exceptional features, including water protection, support for more than 150 sports modes, and a variety of sensors for health monitoring. Thanks to NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2, you'll always be connected and have everything you need at your fingertips. However, it is important to note that LTE support will not be available for this model.

