How much are the dollar, euro and zloty: exchange rates as of February 2

UAportal reported that the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has published the official exchange rates for January 2, 2024. The official hryvnia exchange rate is as follows: 1 US dollar - UAH 37.60, 1 euro - UAH 40.66, and 1 Polish zloty - UAH 9.37.

The average selling rate for the US dollar is 38.15 UAH, and the average buying rate is 38.05 UAH. Euros are offered at UAH 41.40 and sold at UAH 41.60. As for the Polish zloty, it is offered for UAH 9.45 and sold for UAH 9.57.

Let's take a look at the exchange rates offered by various banks in Ukraine:

US dollar

PrivatBank: 37.50 UAH - 38.10 UAH

Oschadbank: 37.60 UAH - 38.10 UAH

FUIB: 37.60 UAH - 38.10 UAH

Ukrsibbank: 37.50 UAH - 38.15 UAH

Ukreximbank: 37.45 UAH - 38.15 UAH

Euro

PrivatBank: 40.70 UAH - 41.70 UAH

Oschadbank: 40.65 UAH - 41.55 UAH

FUIB: 41.10 UAH - 41.70 UAH

Ukrsibbank: 40.60 UAH - 41.60 UAH

Ukreximbank: 40.90 UAH - 41.70 UAH

Zloty

PrivatBank: 9.32 UAH - 9.70 UAH

Oschadbank: 9.00 UAH - 9.60 UAH

PUMB: 9.20 UAH - 9.70 UAH

Ukreximbank: 9.15 UAH - 9.50 UAH

The rate is relevant as of 9:00, February 2

