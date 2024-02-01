How much are the dollar, euro and zloty: exchange rates as of 1 February

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has published official exchange rates. UAportal reported that the exchange rate as of 1 February is as follows: the US dollar is UAH 37.56, the euro is UAH 40.70, and the Polish zloty is UAH 9.39.

Average exchange rates in exchangers: the dollar is sold for 38.20 UAH and bought for 38.10 UAH, the euro is offered for 41.50 UAH and sold for 41.70 UAH, and the zloty is offered for 9.45 UAH and sold for 9.58 UAH.

Consider the exchange rates offered by various banks in Ukraine.

US dollar

PrivatBank: 37.50 - 38.10 UAH

Oschadbank: UAH 37.60 - 38.10

FUIB: 37.80 - 38.40 UAH

Ukrsibbank: 37.65 - 38.20 UAH

Ukreximbank: 37.55 - 38.25 UAH

Euro

PrivatBank: 40.75 - 41.75 UAH

Oschadbank: 40.75 - 41.60 UAH

FUIB: 41.30 - 42.00 UAH

Ukrsibbank: 40.65 - 41.65 UAH

Ukreximbank: 41.00 - 41.80 UAH

In zloty

PrivatBank: 9.33 - 9.71 UAH

Oschadbank: 9.00 - 9.60 UAH

FUIB: 9.20 - 9.70 UAH

Ukreximbank: 9.15 - 9.50 UAH

The exchange rate is valid as of 9:00, 1 February