How much are the dollar, euro and zloty: exchange rates as of 1 February
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has published official exchange rates. UAportal reported that the exchange rate as of 1 February is as follows: the US dollar is UAH 37.56, the euro is UAH 40.70, and the Polish zloty is UAH 9.39.
Average exchange rates in exchangers: the dollar is sold for 38.20 UAH and bought for 38.10 UAH, the euro is offered for 41.50 UAH and sold for 41.70 UAH, and the zloty is offered for 9.45 UAH and sold for 9.58 UAH.
Consider the exchange rates offered by various banks in Ukraine.
US dollar
PrivatBank: 37.50 - 38.10 UAH
Oschadbank: UAH 37.60 - 38.10
FUIB: 37.80 - 38.40 UAH
Ukrsibbank: 37.65 - 38.20 UAH
Ukreximbank: 37.55 - 38.25 UAH
Euro
PrivatBank: 40.75 - 41.75 UAH
Oschadbank: 40.75 - 41.60 UAH
FUIB: 41.30 - 42.00 UAH
Ukrsibbank: 40.65 - 41.65 UAH
Ukreximbank: 41.00 - 41.80 UAH
In zloty
PrivatBank: 9.33 - 9.71 UAH
Oschadbank: 9.00 - 9.60 UAH
FUIB: 9.20 - 9.70 UAH
Ukreximbank: 9.15 - 9.50 UAH
The exchange rate is valid as of 9:00, 1 February