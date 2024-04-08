How much are the dollar, euro and zloty worth: the exchange rate for April 8

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) set the official exchange rate for April 8. The official hryvnia exchange rate is as follows: 1 US dollar – 38.84 UAH, 1 euro – 42.09 UAH, 1 Polish zloty – 9.82 UAH.

UAportal talked about the exchange rate at exchange offices. The US dollar is bought for UAH 39.15 and sold for UAH 39.30. Euros are bought for UAH 42.65 and sold for UAH 42.85. The zloty is bought for UAH 9.82 and sold for UAH 9.94.

Let's consider the exchange rates offered by various banks in Ukraine:

U.S. dollar

PrivatBank: UAH 38.75 – 39.35.

PUMB: UAH 38.80 – 39.30.

Ukrsibbank: UAH 38.12 – 38.90.

Ukreximbank: UAH 38.85 – 39.45.

Euro

PrivatBank: UAH 41.90 – 42.90.

FUIB: UAH 42.10 – 42.70.

Ukrsibbank: UAH 41.26 – 42.10.

Ukreximbank: UAH 42.20 – 43.00.

Zloty

PrivatBank: UAH 9.73 – 9.94.

PUMB: UAH 9.50 – 9.99.

Ukreximbank: UAH 9.70 – 10.00.