Moles, those small marks on our bodies, are believed to have the ability to predict our destiny, according to experts in the field. UAportal has explored how these enigmatic spots can serve as omens, conveying messages about our prosperity, achievements, and even disappointments.

Moles located in certain places are thought to bring wealth and success. For instance, a small, raised mole on the top of the head or hidden in the hairline signifies extraordinary achievement. Its dark shade hints at future prosperity.

A mole on the forehead may indicate the imminent fulfillment of the most intimate desires. According to experts, such moles are considered protective talismans.

If you find a mole on your arm or in the palm of your hand, it may be a sign of financial gain. It is said that a mole on the nose is a harbinger of a happy and strong marriage. It bestows blessings on family life, promoting happiness and stability.

People with moles on their necks can find success in their careers. As a symbol of ambition, a mole drives a person towards success, helping them achieve greatness in their chosen field.

Moles on the chin or in the ears are often associated with adventures and exciting travel. It is believed that those with such marks encounter good luck during their long journeys.

Moles located on the knees or toes are considered a sign of a harmonious married life. They also signify an active social circle, as people with such moles tend to be generous and surrounded by many friends.

