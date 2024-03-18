UAportal has prepared a small list of tips on how to use glycerin for various household needs. It is a versatile and valuable household product that has many uses that can simplify everyday life.

Natural moisturizer

Glycerin is a great natural moisturizer that is able to retain moisture. This makes it a fantastic ingredient for a moisturizer.

Making a simple moisturizer is easy. Just mix one part glycerin with four parts water and apply it to your skin.

Hand sanitizer

You can make a homemade hand sanitizer. To do this, simply dilute two parts of isopropyl alcohol, one part of aloe vera gel, and a few drops of glycerin. Thanks to this content, the product will be softer for the skin, but at the same time will effectively disinfect it.

Treating minor cuts

Due to its natural antimicrobial and antiviral properties, glycerin is an ideal addition to ointments for minor cuts. A mixture of this ingredient and aloe vera will speed up healing.

