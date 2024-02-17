Small setbacks may arise today: Chinese Horoscope for February 17

UAportal has prepared Chinese horoscope for Rooster, Dog and Pig for February 17. Find out how the stars can affect the day of these zodiac signs.

Daily video

Rooster

Chinese horoscope for Rooster indicates that small setbacks are possible, but they should not stop you from achieving your goals. The best course of action today is to remain patient and persistent in overcoming any obstacles that arise along the way.

As far as career is concerned, Rooster may have to be flexible and adaptable. Unexpected changes or challenges may arise, but it is important not to lose heart. Utilizing natural intelligence and practical problem-solving skills will be essential.

Dog

The Chinese horoscope suggests that the Dog will experience a day of harmony and positivity, surrounded by good energy. This is a great opportunity to focus on self-care and enjoy time with loved ones.

Read also: Three zodiac signs will experience a period of harmony in love and relationships: Horoscope for the second half of February

There is nothing to indicate bad news following the Dog. It is important to stay focused on the positive energy surrounding them and believe that everything will be fine.

Pig

The Chinese horoscope for the Pig suggests a shift to greater abundance and prosperity. This is a favorable time for taking calculated risks and exploring new opportunities. It's important for Pigs to trust their instincts and embrace the changes to come.

Pig may encounter positive changes and new opportunities today. It is important to remain open and receptive to new experiences. The key will be to utilize the potential for growth and advancement in both personal and professional life.

As UAportal previously reported, earlier astrologers named the two most evil signs of the zodiac, which are capable of terrible revenge.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!