The most popular thrillers: top 5 movies worth watching

"Gone Girl"

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Thriller, drama, mystery

Country of production: USA

Duration: 149 minutes

Year of production: 2014

Director: David Fincher

On their fifth wedding anniversary, Nick Dunne discovers that his wife Amy has disappeared under suspicious circumstances. As a media frenzy and police investigation unfold, the dark secrets of their marriage are revealed. A web of deceit and violence leads to shocking revelations that challenge perception and reality.

"Prisoners"

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Thriller, crime, drama, mystery

Country of production: USA

Duration: 153 minutes

Year of production: 2013

Director: Denis Villeneuve

When two young girls mysteriously disappear in a Pennsylvania suburb, tensions rise and a frantic search ensues. A desperate father Keller Dover takes matters into his own hands, crossing ethical boundaries in his search for clues.

"Nightcrawler"

IMDB rating: 7.9

Genre: Thriller, crime, drama

Country of production: USA

Duration: 118 minutes

Year of production: 2014

Director: Dan Gilroy

Lou Bloom, an energetic young man, enters the world of crime journalism in Los Angeles. Disregarding ethical norms, he stalks gruesome crime scenes to capture sensational footage for a local TV station.

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

IMDB rating: 7.8

Genre: Thriller, crime, drama

Country of production: USA, Sweden

Duration: 158 minutes

Year of production: 2011

Director: David Fincher

Journalist Mikael teams up with the enigmatic hacker Lisbeth to solve a decades-long missing persons case in Sweden. As they unravel dark family secrets and corporate corruption, the duo uncovers a tale of deception and violence. A mysterious girl with a dragon tattoo turns out to be a formidable ally in their relentless pursuit of justice.

"Shutter Island"

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: Thriller, mystery, detective

Country of production: USA

Duration: 138 minutes

Year of production: 2010

Director: Martin Scorsese

U.S. Marshal Teddy Daniels visits a psychiatric hospital on the island of the Outcasts to investigate the sudden disappearance of a patient. As he begins to unravel the mysteries of the insane asylum, disturbing truths, and eerie visions unravel his perception of reality. The twists and turns and mind games increase the tension, blurring the line between common sense and delusion.

