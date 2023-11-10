UAportal presents the top five richest people in Ukraine. Get ready to learn about their impressive wealth and diverse businesses.

Rinat Akhmetov

Rinat Akhmetov is the wealthiest man in Ukraine. As the owner of System Capital Management, he is worth billions of dollars.

Victor Pinchuk

Victor Pinchuk ranks second on the list. He is a well-known philanthropist and businessman, known for founding Interpipe, a leading steel and pipe company.

Ihor Kolomoiskyi

Ihor Kolomoisky ranks third as an entrepreneur with various investments in banking, energy, media, and aviation. He also actively supports the arts by making contributions to the Dnipro Art Museum.

Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi

Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi is the fourth most prominent Ukrainian businessman, recognized for his contributions to the aviation, transportation, and real estate industries.

Mykola Lagun

And finally, Mykola Lagun emerges as a prominent figure in the energy and real estate sectors, having accumulated considerable wealth through strategic investments.

