Samsung has made a statement, introducing a fresh software update for the famous Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ tablet. UAportal tells you what to expect and when the update will be available.

Details of the update

We should expect an update to Android 14, which will improve the performance of the tablet. Accompanied by the build numbers X610XXU1BWK9 and X610OJM1BWKA, this firmware contains more than 2 GB of new features and improvements.

At the moment, the update to Android 14 is gradually rolling out in Turkey and Australia through a phased rollout. On the global market, the update will be available via over-the-air (OTA) distribution in the near future.

What's new

With this monumental software update, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ brings you all the features that come with the updated Android 14. Get ready for the inclusion of One UI 6, an improved interface that comes with a host of beneficial new features, including an improved DeX Mode that can dramatically improve your productivity.

