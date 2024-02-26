Samsung, known for its diverse lineup of smartphones, is preparing to launch the Galaxy M15, a model aimed at the budget-conscious. After the recent launch of the Galaxy A15, the manufacturer plans to introduce a similar version of the device with some notable updates.

Battery

In particular, the Galaxy M15 will feature an increase in battery capacity compared to its predecessor. While the Galaxy A15 is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the upcoming M15 model will boast a 6000 mAh battery, which will provide users with a long battery life.

Display, camera and processor

In addition to the improved battery, Galaxy M15 is expected to have several other important features. Among them are an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which will provide a smoother image, and a camera with a 50 megapixel primary lens.

As for the processor, consumers can expect MediaTek, Qualcomm, or Exynos chips in different versions of the device. In addition, it is expected to run on Android 14 operating system combined with the user-friendly One UI 6 interface.

When to expect it

Although the official release date of the Galaxy M15 has not yet been disclosed, Samsung may introduce the budget smartphone in early 2024. The excitement is growing as consumers are looking forward to the opportunity to try out a multifunctional device at an affordable price.

