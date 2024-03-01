Samsung unveils new Galaxy Fit 3 fitness bracelet: when to expect it

Samsung has officially unveiled its long-awaited Galaxy Fit 3 fitness tracker. UAportal told you that after recent leaks and rumors, the device lives up to expectations and has great features.

Daily video

Features

Galaxy Fit 3 boasts a larger display, 40 mm (1.57 inches) diagonal, which is 45% larger than its predecessor. The tracker's aluminum body ensures durability, and the new one-click strap makes it easy and convenient to adjust the size. With support for more than a hundred different types of workouts, as well as sleep and stress monitoring, it meets a variety of fitness needs.

For the first time in the series, Galaxy Fit 3 has a fall detection function and an SOS emergency call function. This means that in the event of a fall, users can immediately call an emergency number, and a simple five-button press activates SOS messages in an emergency at any time.

Improved connectivity

Samsung has also improved the interaction between Galaxy Fit 3 and smartphones. Using the Camera Remote feature, users can control the smartphone camera directly from the tracker, making it easy to take photos. In addition, the Media Controller feature allows you to seamlessly control media playback on your phone.

Integration

The Galaxy Fit 3 can synchronize with compatible smartphones in Do Not Disturb and Sleep modes, providing a seamless user experience. In addition, the Find My Phone feature will be useful, allowing users to find their gadgets or vice versa.

Durability and battery life

With an IP68 rating that provides water and dust resistance up to 5ATM, the Galaxy Fit 3 ensures that users can get on with their workouts without worrying about environmental factors. The device also offers an amazing battery life of up to 13 days on a single charge, minimizing the need for frequent recharging.

Availability

Galaxy Fit 3 will be available in three colors: gray, silver and rose gold. Sales will begin on February 23 in some countries in Europe, Asia, Central and South America.

Earlier, UAportal told you about the pros and cons of electronic textbooks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe toour Telegram channel!