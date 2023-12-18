Vatican City is a city-state intricately woven with threads of history, religion, and cultural riches. Despite its small area, this sovereign state has unique features that attract the attention of the whole world. UAportal has prepared the top 5 facts about it.

Vatican Museums

The Vatican Museums are a treasure trove of art and history that boast an impressive collection of works by famous artists such as Michelangelo and Raphael Santi. The Sistine Chapel, which houses their works, is known for its iconic ceiling and its importance in the Catholic Church.

The museums also contain an extensive collection of ancient Roman and Egyptian artifacts, making them a must-see for art and history buffs. In addition, the museums offer a glimpse into the papal apartments, showcasing the luxurious and historic living quarters of past popes.

St. Peter's Basilica

St. Peter's Basilica is the largest church in the world and the center of the Catholic faith. Its stunning architecture and intricate design attract millions of visitors every year. Its dome, designed by Michelangelo, offers a breathtaking view of the Vatican and its surroundings.

The cathedral also serves as a place of pilgrimage for Catholics, housing the tomb of St. Peter and other important relics. Visitors can admire the grandeur of the Baldachin and the impressive sculpture of Michelangelo's Pietà.

Vatican gardens

The Vatican Gardens are a peaceful oasis in the heart of Vatican City, covering almost half of its territory. These meticulously landscaped gardens, with a variety of flora, fountains, and sculptures, provide a peaceful retreat for visitors. Guided tours offer a unique insight into the history and biodiversity of this secluded reserve.

Swiss Guard

The Swiss Guard is the smallest standing army in the world and is responsible for guarding the Pope and the Vatican. Their special uniform, designed by Michelangelo, has become a symbol of the Vatican. The Guards undergo rigorous training and are known for their unwavering loyalty and dedication to the security of the pontiff and the Vatican.

Vatican Library

The Vatican Library is one of the most important research libraries in the world, housing more than 1.1 million printed books, 75,000 incunabula, and over 8,500 manuscripts. Its vast collection includes rare and valuable texts, historical documents, and illustrated manuscripts. Scholars and researchers from all over the world visit the library to access its invaluable resources.

