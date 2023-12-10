Antarctica is an awe-inspiring and intriguing place at the southernmost tip of the Earth. As one of the most mysterious places on Earth, this continent offers incomparable wonders and life-changing experiences. UAportal has prepared the top 5 facts about Antarctica.

Antarctica is a Huge Water Reservoir

Antarctica is one of the most unique natural phenomena, holding an incredible 60-90% of the world's freshwater reserves. This water resource is stored in a vast ice sheet covering approximately 14 million square kilometers, leaving only 1% of the continent without ice. This unique feature makes Antarctica a key factor in preserving freshwater on the planet.

An Icy Desert

Even with its ice cover, Antarctica is classified as a desert. This classification arises from the low amount of precipitation in the region - at the South Pole, the average annual rainfall is just over 10 mm. This minimal precipitation makes Antarctica a unique desert distinct from other deserts around the world.

Warm Past

In the past, Antarctica had a surprisingly temperate and warm climate, with temperatures reaching around 17°C. Green forests once thrived, and various dinosaur species inhabited the region, creating a unique ecosystem balance. These images of a warmer Antarctica, so distant from modern times, remain amazing testaments to its past development and natural diversity.

Rapid Warming

Over the past five decades, the Antarctic Peninsula has experienced rapid warming, with an average temperature increase of 3°C. This significant climate change has impacted the region's ecosystem, including the lives and living conditions of numerous penguin colonies.

Polluted Time Zones

In Antarctica, where all longitude lines converge at the South Pole, there is a unique phenomenon - the absence of a clear time zone. This phenomenon presents unique challenges for the continent's inhabitants, representing different parts of the world. The lack of a standard time creates unpredictable conditions for organizing everyday life and makes time adjustment a challenging task.

