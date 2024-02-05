You are your own boss: Advantages and disadvantages of flexible working hours

UAportal reported that many people seek flexible working hours as a means of achieving a better work-life balance. It allows people to adapt their work schedule to their personal needs while striving to increase job satisfaction and productivity.

Daily video

Advantages

Work-life balance. Flexible work schedules allow people to better balance their work and personal lives. This leads to lower stress levels and improved overall well-being.

Increased productivity. Employees who can work at the most productive time for them are often more efficient. This leads to a higher level of task completion and better quality of work.

Flexibility. This work schedule gives people the opportunity to take care of personal matters. For example, visiting doctors or taking care of children without sacrificing their work responsibilities.

Disadvantages

Difficulty in setting boundaries. Having the ability to work at any time can make it difficult to disconnect from work. This leads to a blurring of the boundaries between personal and professional life.

Lack of routine. Some people may struggle with the lack of structure that comes with flexible working. This leads to procrastination or difficulties with motivation.

Communication problems. When team members work different hours, it can be difficult to coordinate meetings or collaborate effectively. This leads to communication problems and delays in decision-making.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!