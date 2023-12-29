Realme plans to release a new smartphone, the Realme 12 Pro+, in early 2024. Its official presentation is expected to take place in late January or February. The flagship smartphone will be equipped with a reliable Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip to ensure uninterrupted operation. UAportal tells you about the characteristics of the device.

Processor

The Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor is an advanced 4-nanometer SoC (system on a chip). It boasts a powerful configuration containing four Cortex A78 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz, as well as four Cortex A55 cores capable of reaching a maximum frequency of 1.95 GHz. Along with these impressive processor capabilities, the Realme 12 Pro+ will feature an Adreno 710 GPU.

Camera

In addition, the Realme 12 Pro+ is expected to offer an impressive camera for taking stunning photos. In particular, the smartphone will be equipped with a periscope sensor that provides 3x or 5x zoom, allowing users to get closer to their desired subject without any loss in image quality.

The combination of powerful hardware and innovative camera features means that this device is designed to deliver the best smartphone experience possible.

