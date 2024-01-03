Cosmic energy favors certain zodiac signs, opening a week of favorable events and results. UAportal tells what awaits Aries, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Libra.

Daily video

Aries

Aries will have a great week of luck. They can enjoy unexpected financial income and successful outcomes of their projects that will bring well-deserved recognition and rewards.

Leo

Leos can look forward to a week full of success. They will be recognized and promoted, which will be accompanied by financial benefits. In addition, their personal relationships are likely to flourish, bringing them great joy.

See also: Confidence and self-esteem boost for three zodiac signs: Horoscope for 2024

Sagittarius

Sagittarius will have a lucky week. Positive news regarding their academic or professional activities will appear on the horizon. Financial stability and investment opportunities may also appear during this period.

Aquarius

This week, Aquarians may have a lucky break. Exciting opportunities for personal and professional growth may arise. Financial income and unexpected support from loved ones are also possible.

Libra

Libras may feel their fortunes rise, especially with Mars entering their sign. This planetary combination opens the door to unexpected opportunities both personally and professionally. Use these chances for growth and success.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!