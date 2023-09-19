Five tips for a healthy diet: what to eat for breakfast

Starting the day with a nutritious meal sets the tone for the whole day and provides the energy needed to complete tasks. UAportal has prepared an article with various tips and ideas on how to create the right breakfast. By following these recommendations, breakfast can become a tasty and nutritious part of your daily diet.

Nutrients

Protein helps a person feel full and satisfied throughout the morning. A good source of protein can be eggs or Greek yogurt.

Another tip is to include whole grain foods such as oatmeal or whole wheat toast, which contain fiber and complex carbohydrates that provide energy.

In addition, including fruits and vegetables in breakfast can add important vitamins and minerals to the diet. It is also important that the body contains enough water.

Variety

Instead of sticking to the same routine, you can try experimenting with different recipes and ingredients. Diversifying your breakfast choices can not only prevent boredom, but also provide a wide range of nutrients.

The size of the proportions

Although it may be tempting to overeat, it is best to practice portion control. You should aim for a balanced plate that includes a mix of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.

For example, a palm-sized serving of lean protein, a fist-sized serving of whole grains, and a thumb-sized serving of healthy fats such as avocados or nuts.

Plan and prepare meals in advance

Mornings can be hectic, and having breakfast ready to go can save time and ensure that the day starts off on the right foot. As an example, overnight oats can be prepared by mixing oatmeal, milk, or yogurt and adding berries or nuts of your choice. The preparations can be stored in the refrigerator and enjoyed throughout the week, making breakfast easy and enjoyable.

Listen to your body

While it's important to prioritize breakfast, it's equally important to listen to your body's natural hunger cues. If you don't feel hungry in the morning, you can wait until you do to eat. However, you should avoid skipping breakfast entirely, as this can lead to overeating throughout the day.

