Five best comedy movies: get ready to laugh your heart out

UAportal has prepared a list of five must-see comedy films released in 2018-2021. These comedy movies offer a lot of unique and fascinating stories.

Night Games

IMDB rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Mystery

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 40min

Year: 2018

Producer: Jason Bateman

"Night Games follows a group of friends who gather for a game night that quickly turns into a murder mystery. As the night goes on, they realize that nothing is as it seems and must work together to solve the mystery and save their friend.

And a couple more

IMDB rating: 6.8/10

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 2h 5min

Year: 2019

Producer: Seth Rogen

The movie "Those Two" tells the story of a journalist who gets back together with his ex, who is now the Secretary of State of the United States. As they rebuild their personal and professional lives, they realize that they have feelings for each other.

Hang out in Palm Springs

IMDB rating: 7.4/10

Genre: Comedy, Romance, Fantasy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 30min

Year: 2020

Producer: Andy Samberg

The romantic comedy "Getting Married in Palm Springs" tells the story of two wedding guests who get stuck in a time loop and are forced to relive the same day over and over again. As they try to figure out how to break the loop, they begin to develop feelings for each other.

Barb and Zvezda go to Vista del Mar

IMDB rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Comedy

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 47min

Year: 2021

Producer: Kristen Wiig

"Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is about two best friends who go on a trip to Vista del Mar, Florida. There they find themselves involved in a villainous plot to kill all the townspeople.

The French Bulletin

IMDB rating: 7.3/10

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Country: USA

Duration: 1h 48min

Year: 2021

Producer: Wes Anderson

"The French Gazette is a film by Wes Anderson about a group of journalists working for an American newspaper in 20th century France. It is a love letter to the art of journalism and storytelling.

