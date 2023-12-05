Five facts about love that have scientific proof

Love is not only a magical feeling, but also a complex psychological phenomenon overflowing with mysteries. UAportal tells about five facts that will help to better understand its essence.

The science behind love

Undeniable falling in love comes from chemical reactions in the brain. The feeling triggers the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, which creates a sense of deep happiness and increases motivation and focus. In addition, love leads to the release of oxytocin, a hormone that promotes bonding and trust.

Love's ability to reduce stress

Love has the ability to reduce stress levels. Being in a relationship reduces the production of stress hormones such as cortisol. Being in love also causes the release of oxytocin, which counteracts the effects of stress hormones.

Effects of love on physical health

The feeling has a great impact on physical health. Loving relationships are associated with lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of heart disease. The positive emotions caused by falling in love stimulate the production of hormones and neuropeptides that regulate body functions and promote overall health.

Impact of love on longevity

Studies show that people who are in happy and fulfilling relationships tend to live longer. Being in love promotes mental and physical well-being, which has a positive impact on overall longevity.

Effects of love on pain perception

Love can have an impact on pain perception. Scientific studies have shown that being in the presence of or thinking about a loved one can reduce sensitivity to pain. The brain processes emotional and social signals in the same areas that are responsible for the perception of pain, which leads to a decrease in pain sensations when feeling love and affection.

