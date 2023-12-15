Five facts about flamingos: Why they're pink

The iridescent beauty of the flamingo never fails to capture our attention. From their bright pink feathers to their fascinating behavior, these majestic birds intrigue scientists and nature enthusiasts. UAportal has prepared the top 5 facts about these amazing birds.

Flamingo nests

A flamingo nest is a miracle built out of mud. Resembling miniature mud volcanoes, these nests hold one large egg. Flamingos are known for their monogamous nature, and both parents are actively involved in building the nest and incubating the chicks.

Why flamingos are pink

By eating different plants, they get carotenoids, which are natural pigments found in plants that are red to yellow in color. These pigments can be seen in common vegetables such as carrots or ripe tomatoes.

Strange eating behavior

While feeding, flamingos exhibit a peculiar head posture: they turn their heads upside down and dip their beaks toward their feet. With their sprawling tongue movements, they create a water pump effect, pushing water inside their beaks and pushing it outward. The ridged structures lining the edges of the beak serve as filters, allowing water to escape while trapping trapped food.

Social skills of flamingos

In the wild, flamingos often form flocks of thousands. The Caribbean flamingo population exceeds 200,000 individuals distributed across different regions, including the Bahamas and Cuba, Mexico, the southern Caribbean, and a smaller contingent of about 400-500 individuals in the Galapagos Islands.

Flamingo species

Along with the Caribbean variety, there are five other distinct species. Among these, the greater flamingo reigns supreme - the largest and tallest flamingo found in Africa, Asia and Europe. Elsewhere in South America, you'll find the impressive Chilean, Andean, James (or Puna) and rare Andean flamingos. With a population of less than 40,000 birds, the Andean flamingo is the rarest of all six species. In addition, small miniature flamingos, whose number exceeds 2 million, dominate certain regions of Africa and South Asia.

