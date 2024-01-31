Birds that bring bad luck: Whom to avoid to get rid of misfortune

Objects and actions hold significant meanings and can predict the future. When it comes to birds, their presence carries special significance, and some of them are associated with bringing misfortune. UAportal explained that due to such beliefs, they were usually avoided in the past.

Daily video

Owl

One of the birds considered harbingers of trouble is the owl, especially if noticed during the day. Owls and other members of their family also have a negative reputation as they are seen as symbols of death.

Magpie

In some cultures, magpies are also disapproved by shamans. It is believed that if a magpie flies alone and lands on the roof of a house, it foretells tragedy. However, if the magpie is not alone, it no longer carries this association.

Sparrow

Another bird often considered a bad omen is the sparrow, especially when it flies into a room. However, there is no need to panic, as this bird can sometimes bring good news as well.

Cuckoo

The cuckoo also has specific warnings in its way of flying. Traditionally, if it flies over a village, it serves as a warning of an approaching fire. If a cuckoo stops on the roof of a barn, it is considered a signal that livestock may soon face a dangerous fate.

Want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine – subscribe to our Telegram channel!