Birds that bring bad luck: Whom to avoid to get rid of misfortune
Objects and actions hold significant meanings and can predict the future. When it comes to birds, their presence carries special significance, and some of them are associated with bringing misfortune. UAportal explained that due to such beliefs, they were usually avoided in the past.
Owl
One of the birds considered harbingers of trouble is the owl, especially if noticed during the day. Owls and other members of their family also have a negative reputation as they are seen as symbols of death.
Magpie
In some cultures, magpies are also disapproved by shamans. It is believed that if a magpie flies alone and lands on the roof of a house, it foretells tragedy. However, if the magpie is not alone, it no longer carries this association.
Sparrow
Another bird often considered a bad omen is the sparrow, especially when it flies into a room. However, there is no need to panic, as this bird can sometimes bring good news as well.
Cuckoo
The cuckoo also has specific warnings in its way of flying. Traditionally, if it flies over a village, it serves as a warning of an approaching fire. If a cuckoo stops on the roof of a barn, it is considered a signal that livestock may soon face a dangerous fate.
